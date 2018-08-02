‘Pokemon Go’ Adds a New Pokemon

Pokemon Go has added a new Pokémon.

Coinciding with the release of new research tasks at the start of August, Pokemon Go has added Spinda as a reward for completing a specific research task.

Players will get a chance to capture Spinda if they complete the “Hit 3 Curveballs in a Row” task, which makes sense as Spinda is known for its dizzying moves. Players can obtain the research task by spinning a PokeStop.

As of right now, there’s no other known way to catch Spinda. Pokemon Go players have been sharing evidence of their catches online after realizing that the new Pokemon was added to the game.

SPINDA RELEASED THROUGH RESEARCH!

Quest: Land 3 Curveballs in a row#PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/W4ii52LOSt — REVERSAL (@REVERSALYOUTUBE) August 1, 2018

Spinda is a “Gen 3” Pokemon known for having millions of spot variations in the main Pokemon games. However, Pokemon Go only added eight different spot variations, which is still a decent amount compared to other Pokémon in the game.

Spinda was one of a handful of Pokemon not available in Pokemon Go. These “problematic” Pokemon all had either unique abilities or evolutions that weren’t quite compatible with Pokemon Go’s simplified gameplay. In Spinda’s case, developers were likely unsure how many unique spot patterns to add to the game.

Players are also reporting finding Shiny Houndour and Shiny Snubbull in the wild. As of right now, there doesn’t seem to be a reason for the addition other than as a surprise for players.

Players can also now catch the Legendary Pokemon Raikou as a reward for completing research tasks on seven different days. Raikou was previously only available as a Raid Boss last fall.

Pokemon Go is also planning an Eevee Community Day later this month, which many suspect will serve as a launch for “Gen 4,” a new wave of Pokemon first seen in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl.