Pokemon Go to Increase Storage With Gen 3 Release

All Pokemon Go players will have some extra room to catch the game’s new Pokemon.

Pokemon Go announced yesterday in a blog post that the maximum Pokemon Storage would be increased from 1,000 to 1,500 due to the pending arrival of 50 new Pokemon from Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire. “With the addition of Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region, the need for more Pokémon Storage is greater than ever,” the blog post read. “You’ll now be able to store up to 1,500 Pokémon.”

In addition, all players will automatically get a Pokemon Storage upgrade when the new Pokemon are released, which will increase their storage space by fifty slots for free. This means that, hypothetically, a player won’t need to transfer any of their existing Pokemon in order to create space for the new Pokemon about to invade the region.



In order to increase their Pokemon Storage all the way to the max, players will need to purchase Pokemon Storage upgrades from Pokemon Go‘s in-game store.

Currently, the free upgrade hasn’t been implemented yet, but we expect to see the increase as soon as the Gen 3 Pokemon are released. Pokemon Go has only said that the new Pokemon will be added “later this week,” but they’re widely expected to appear sometime on Friday.

There’s a lot more Pokemon Go news ahead, and we’ll have full coverage of the new Pokemon as soon as they officially appear in the game.