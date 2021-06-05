Pokemon Go Pokemon Storage Sale Going on Now for Limited Time

Pokemon Go is offering players a bundle that increases your Pokemon storage by 100 for half the price. From now until June 7th, Pokemon Go players can purchase a special bundle that will increase your Pokemon storage for 100 for 200 Poke Coins. Typically, it costs 200 Poke Coins to increase Pokemon storage by 50, so this deal is essentially a "2 for 1" deal. The bundle can be found in Pokemon Go's in-game store labelled as "Event Box." Be sure to purchase the Event Box and not a standard Pokemon storage, as you'll only get the deal by purchasing the bundle.

Additionally, Pokemon Go also announced that it was increasing the maximum storage size to 4,500, just in time for the start of the summer and the game's launch of its Season of Discovery. With the addition of more new Pokemon and the upcoming Pokemon Go Fest event coming up, players will need all the storage they can get to store more Pokemon.

Attention, Trainers! To help with your journey in our Season of Discovery, you can now expand your Pokémon storage up to 4,500! pic.twitter.com/sYzouZIOVP — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 4, 2021

The Season of Discovery is the third in-game season in Pokemon Go. While the perks and themes for the previous Season of Celebration and the Season of Legends were known in advance, Pokemon Go hasn't revealed much about the Season of Discovery, other than that it will add new Pokemon to the game. At least one of these Pokemon will be Legendary Pokemon. The Season of Discovery will also reduce the number of Mega-Evolved Pokemon appearing in Mega Raids to 1 at a time. Previously, the game had a pool of three Mega-Evolved Pokemon appearing in Mega Raids.

The first event of the Season of Discovery is a Slowpoke-themed event that adds Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Slowbro, and Mega Slowbro to the game. A Solstice-themed event and a mystery event are also in the works for June, as is a Gible Community Day that runs on June 6th. More information about these events should be revealed soon.