Pokemon Go Fixes Their Latest Game Breaking Bug

Pokemon Go players can finally enjoy their Halloween event with a full assortment of items thanks to a new bug fix.

Earlier this afternoon, Pokemon Go players discovered that developers had finally fixed the infamous “two item” bug that had caused an unexpected shortage of PokeBalls, Potions, and other items for many trainers.

The bug first popped up earlier this October when players discovered that all PokeStops were only giving out two items per spin. The bug affected all Pokemon Go players for a couple of days, but the problem was eventually “fixed” when game developers removed PokeStops and gyms that were recently added to the game.

While that fixed the “two item” bug for most players, there was still a sizable group of users that still couldn’t more than two items from PokeStops and gyms. And while Niantic refused to acknowledge the problem, they finally fixed the problem earlier today for those still affected by the bug.

Rumors and Theories Abound

Because Niantic didn’t acknowledge that the bug existed, many players suspected the worst about the recent bugs. Theories ranged from Pokemon Go testing out a new distribution formula to drum up sales of PokeBalls and other items during the Halloween event to Pokemon Go possibly doing away with PokeStops. While it’s likely the two item bug was just an innocent mistake, Pokemon Go‘s lack of communication exacerbated an already frustrating problem for players.

Regardless, the mistake is fixed now and hopefully Pokemon Go players can enjoy the last weekend of the Halloween event in peace. Hopefully, Pokemon Go can steer clear of any more frustrating bugs before the release of more Pokemon later this year.

