Pokemon Go’s Next Update Will Let Trainers Make Their Pokemon Stronger Than Ever

Pokemon Go‘s next update will finally let players power up their Pokemon to a maximum level.

On Wednesday evening, Pokemon Go announced that a new update was coming soon that would fix several bugs. The biggest note that the update would finally allow players to actually level up their Pokemon to reach Level 40. Previously, players could only technically level up their Pokemon to Level 39.5 after reaching Pokemon Go‘s highest player level.

The update notes also noted that players will now get a “Damage” bonus after raids, even if their entire team fainted in battle. Technically, that change was already made several days ago.

How Leveling Up Works in Pokemon

Currently, Pokemon Go‘s “power up” system causes Pokemon to level up at half level increments, and a Pokemon’s level can’t be any higher than the level of its trainer. When a trainer levels up, all of their previously maxed out Pokemon can be powered up two additional times…except at Level 40, which is when this bug kicks in.

The new bug fix will technically only affect players who have reached Pokemon Go‘s trainer cap, but many players are speculating that this bug could be a sign of bigger things to come. If Pokemon Go is fixing the Level 40 bug, it’s possible that Pokemon Go could be planning on increasing the Level Cap soon, which would make sense given all the new Pokemon about to be released into the wild later this year.

While it takes a ton of XP to reach Level 40, hitting that maximum level means that double XP events and other common event perks are a bit superfluous, which ruins some of the fun in the game. Increasing the level cap even a few levels could give many trainers something to do while waiting for new features.

Like any Pokemon Go update, there’s probably a few surprises in store. We’ll probably find out what they are in the coming days.

