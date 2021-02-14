Pokemon Go's Valentine's Day Event Starts Today

Pokemon Go's annual Valentine's Day event kicks off today. The new event adds two new Pokemon to the game, along with a new Collection Challenge, and the chance to capture various "pairs" of Pokemon. The main draw of the event is the chance to capture Munna, a Pokemon brand new to Pokemon Go, in the wild for the first time. Players can also use an Unova Stone to evolve Munna into Musharna. The event also unexpectedly announced the Shiny version of Alomomola, and is giving players several temporary bonuses. Following the Valentine's Day event, players can look forward to the ticketed Pokemon Go: Kanto event and a free Kanto Celebration event featuring the original 151 Pokemon.

Here's everything you need to know about today's Valentine's Day event:

Valentine's Day Event - Dates and Times

The Valentine's Day event will run from February 14th at 1 PM local time to February 18th at 8 PM local time.

Valentine's Day Event - Featured Pokemon

The event will feature increased spawns of the following Pokemon: Nidoran (F), Nidoran (M), Plusle, Minun, Volbeat, Illumise, Luvdisc, and Munna. Additionally, Feebas will appear as a rare Pokemon spawn.

Eevee, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Luvdisc, Munna, Woobat, and Cottonee will all hatch from 5 KM eggs obtained during the event.

Valentine's Day Event - Shiny Alomomola

Pokemon Go also unexpectedly added the Shiny version of Alomomola to the game as part of the event. Players can encounter Alomomola either in 3-Star raids or by completing the "Catch 20 Luvdisc" or "Win 2 Raids" Field Research tasks.

Valentine's Day Event - Community Day Moveset

Any Kirlia evolved during the event will become either a Gardevoir or a Gallade that knows Synchronoise. Gardevoir with Synchronoise is particularly effective against Fighting-type Pokemon, while Gallade's Synchronoise moveset is handy to counter certain Poison-type Pokemon. This charged move was previously only available during a 2019 Community Day event.

Valentine's Day Event - Collection Challenge

This event's Collection Challenge will require players to obtain Nidoran (F), Nidoran (M), Espeon, Umbreon, Plusle, Minun, Volbeat, Illumise, Luvdisc, Latias, Latios, and Alomomola. Four of those Pokemon - Espeon, Umbreon, Latias, and Latios - can only be caught by completing Raids. Additionally, Alomomola can only be found in Raids or by completing Field Research. To help players complete this quest, Pokemon Go is giving away three Remote Raid Passes in its in-game store.

Completing the challenge will reward players with five Silver Pinap Berries, a Lucky Egg, and an Egg Incubator.

Valentine's Day Event - Raid Pokemon

Latios and Latias will be the featured 5-Star Raid Pokemon during the event. Additionally, Mega Pidgeot, Mega Gyarados, and Mega Ampharos will all appear in Mega Raids. Ralts, Volbeat, Illumise, Feebas, Munna, and Espurr will appear in 1-Star Raids, and Togetic, Espeon, Umbreon, Gardevoir, Gallade, and Alomomola will appear in 3-Star Raids.

Valentine's Day Event - Other Bonuses

During the event, players will have an increased chance to become Lucky Friends with your friends, and traded Pokemon have an increased chance of becoming Lucky Pokemon. The trade range will be increased to 40 KM and players will have an increased chance of receiving Berries from Gifts.