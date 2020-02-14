Pokemon Home: The Internet is Obsessed With Poke Boy

Pokemon Home‘s helpful mascot might be the best part of the new app. Earlier this week, the Pokemon Company released Pokemon Home, a new cloud-based storage service that allows players to transfer Pokemon between Pokemon games. As part of the new service, the Pokemon Company also introduced two new characters – the bizarre Grand Oak and the delightful Poke Boy. Poke Boy appears to be a digital version of Ball Guy, the mascot of the Galar Pokemon League that handed out rare Poke Balls like they were candy just for talking to him. But while Ball Guy was draped in mystery (he apparently wasn’t affiliated with the Pokemon League at all), Poke Boy appears to just be a helpful digital construct created to help out Pokemon Home users. Players can visit Poke Boy whenever they’d like simply by accessing the help screen on the Nintendo Switch version of the game. Unfortunately, Poke Boy doesn’t pop up on the mobile app, as it uses a centralized help page.

Pokemon fans seem to have taken to Poke Boy quite quickly, perhaps even faster than they did for any other NPC character in the Pokemon franchise. You can check out some of their reactions below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Cinematic Universe Expands

First there was Ball Guy… now there is Poké Boy. The cinematic universe expands. pic.twitter.com/AvOwQ4Inki — PLDH ⚔️🛡️ (@PLDHnet) February 12, 2020

COOL!!

COOL!!! Ball guys got a pre-evolution named Poké boy pic.twitter.com/XholYXycRb — Big Bee (@BrandonFulmore) February 12, 2020

Larval Stage

Tired: Grand Oak is a meme character

Wired: Poke Boy is the larval stage of Ball Guy pic.twitter.com/mO7ymKovR4 — Hitoshura0 (@hitoshura0) February 12, 2020

Not Ball Guy’s Offspring

“Ball Guy has been seeing a lot of talk about Poké Boy and his possible relation to Ball Guy.



As far as Ball Guy can tell, Poké Boy is a digital assistant and not Ball Guy’s offspring or pre-evolved form.



If Ball Guy finds out more information he will surely share it” pic.twitter.com/Q6R3pvdMtQ — Ball Guy (@pkBallGuy) February 12, 2020

Reminds Me of a Certain Ball-Faced Guy

im just saying, but poké boy reminds me of a certain ball-faced guy pic.twitter.com/g2Ks755if8 — RINN (@Rhinn18) February 13, 2020

Voltorb Evolution

Poke Boy is what you should get when Voltorb evolves while holding a soothe bell pic.twitter.com/ClWexk4x3D — Vuro (@Vurororo) February 12, 2020

We Are All Poke Boy