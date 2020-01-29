Pokemon Home Price Point Splits Fans

Some fans are upset by Pokemon HOME‘s price point. Earlier this week, the Pokemon Company revealed new details about Pokemon HOME, a new cloud-based storage system and service. While Pokemon HOME comes with a free version that allows for a limited number of Pokemon and online trading functionality, fans will have to pay for the service’s premium plan if they want access to storage for 6,000 Pokemon, plus expanded training functions and access to several nifty tools like an IV checker. The premium service will cost $15.99 a year, with a monthly subscription available for $2.99/month and a quarterly subscription available for $4.99/month.

Although $15.99 is a relatively modest cost in terms of yearly subscriptions, Pokemon HOME has opened up a new can of worms when it comes to the cost of playing Pokemon. With the move to the Nintendo Switch, a Pokemon fan needs to pay $20 a year for the Nintendo Switch Online service in order to trade or participate in online battles and competitions, and Pokemon just announced a $30 DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield as well. These costs add up, and some fans feel that the costs are getting a bit too high.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Personally, I think $15.99 per year is a reasonable price, especially as players will have access to the GTS and Wonder Trades on their mobile devices. It’s more expensive than Pokemon Bank (which cost $5 per year) but we’re getting a lot more than that storage service and Pokemon HOME isn’t dependent on any one platform. As long as the Pokemon Company keeps up support of Pokemon HOME, I think that the cost is in line with other gaming services.

Here’s what other people had to say on Pokemon HOME‘s price:

JoeMerrick

Pokémon HOME is more than just cloud storage. If you are equating the price of it to just the amount of bytes stored you are missing



a) What cloud storage is

b) How the internet/networking works

c) What Pokémon HOME is



Come on guys, let’s not peddle that nuts narrative. — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) January 28, 2020

SilphSpectre

Pokemon Sword – $60

Pokemon Shield – $60

Pokemon DLC – $30

Pokemon Home – $16/year

Pokemon Bank – $5/year

Nintendo Online – $20/year



After all of this is available, it *might* be a ‘good’ singular $60 game. Not $131-191+ USD (which increases by $41 per year) — 🌐Silph™ (@SilphSpectre) January 28, 2020

iPokeNinja

People complaining about Pokémon Home being 16 bucks a year



That’s $1.33 a month



Literally less than a 20 oz of soda



This “everything needs to be free” mentality needs to go.



Get a job — PokéNinja (@iPokeNinja) January 28, 2020

mattyoukhana

Pokémon HOME



• Basic: 30 slots for Pokémon storage

• Premium: 6,000 slots for Pokémon storage (2x the amount Bank has)



But… it costs $15.99/year for Premium… that pricetag is absurd, I cannot for the life of me find that reasonable — Matt (@mattyoukhana_) January 28, 2020

Jamxoes

I don’t understand why the Pokémon fan base is complaining about the price for Pokémon home when literally you can buy it for a month and then not buy it again, like I paid more for Pokémon bank than I will for home or even the online subscription — Disciple of JiggyWiggy (@Jamxoes) January 29, 2020

PixlPixel

> Pokémon Home features a free version



> Transferring from 3DS is impossible without premium version pic.twitter.com/cbhSqKA8BI — uɐʌǝʇsƎ (@PixlPixel) January 28, 2020

AceTrainerLiam