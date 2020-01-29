Pokemon Home Price Point Splits Fans

Some fans are upset by Pokemon HOME‘s price point. Earlier this week, the Pokemon Company revealed new details about Pokemon HOME, a new cloud-based storage system and service. While Pokemon HOME comes with a free version that allows for a limited number of Pokemon and online trading functionality, fans will have to pay for the service’s premium plan if they want access to storage for 6,000 Pokemon, plus expanded training functions and access to several nifty tools like an IV checker. The premium service will cost $15.99 a year, with a monthly subscription available for $2.99/month and a quarterly subscription available for $4.99/month.
Although $15.99 is a relatively modest cost in terms of yearly subscriptions, Pokemon HOME has opened up a new can of worms when it comes to the cost of playing Pokemon. With the move to the Nintendo Switch, a Pokemon fan needs to pay $20 a year for the Nintendo Switch Online service in order to trade or participate in online battles and competitions, and Pokemon just announced a $30 DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield as well. These costs add up, and some fans feel that the costs are getting a bit too high.
Personally, I think $15.99 per year is a reasonable price, especially as players will have access to the GTS and Wonder Trades on their mobile devices. It’s more expensive than Pokemon Bank (which cost $5 per year) but we’re getting a lot more than that storage service and Pokemon HOME isn’t dependent on any one platform. As long as the Pokemon Company keeps up support of Pokemon HOME, I think that the cost is in line with other gaming services.
Here’s what other people had to say on Pokemon HOME‘s price:
JoeMerrick
Pokémon HOME is more than just cloud storage. If you are equating the price of it to just the amount of bytes stored you are missing— Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) January 28, 2020
a) What cloud storage is
b) How the internet/networking works
c) What Pokémon HOME is
Come on guys, let’s not peddle that nuts narrative.
SilphSpectre
Pokemon Sword – $60— 🌐Silph™ (@SilphSpectre) January 28, 2020
Pokemon Shield – $60
Pokemon DLC – $30
Pokemon Home – $16/year
Pokemon Bank – $5/year
Nintendo Online – $20/year
After all of this is available, it *might* be a ‘good’ singular $60 game. Not $131-191+ USD (which increases by $41 per year)
iPokeNinja
People complaining about Pokémon Home being 16 bucks a year— PokéNinja (@iPokeNinja) January 28, 2020
That’s $1.33 a month
Literally less than a 20 oz of soda
This “everything needs to be free” mentality needs to go.
Get a job
mattyoukhana
Pokémon HOME— Matt (@mattyoukhana_) January 28, 2020
• Basic: 30 slots for Pokémon storage
• Premium: 6,000 slots for Pokémon storage (2x the amount Bank has)
But… it costs $15.99/year for Premium… that pricetag is absurd, I cannot for the life of me find that reasonable
Jamxoes
I don’t understand why the Pokémon fan base is complaining about the price for Pokémon home when literally you can buy it for a month and then not buy it again, like I paid more for Pokémon bank than I will for home or even the online subscription— Disciple of JiggyWiggy (@Jamxoes) January 29, 2020
PixlPixel
> Pokémon Home features a free version— uɐʌǝʇsƎ (@PixlPixel) January 28, 2020
> Transferring from 3DS is impossible without premium version pic.twitter.com/cbhSqKA8BI
AceTrainerLiam
Pokémon: There’s a free version of HOME, but if you want extra features you’ll need a premium pass.— Liam (@AceTrainerLiam) January 29, 2020
Fans: How much will that cost?
Pokémon: About $1 a month, so one less bag of Doritos a month.
Fans: pic.twitter.com/wLZP67DivS