Pokemon Home Update Adds More Scarlet and Violet Support, Patch Notes Revealed

A new Pokemon Home update dropped this week for the handy mobile Pokemon app, an update that brings us one step closer to full support for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This update preps for the eventual support teased recently during the Pokemon Presents event by adding things like info from online competitions participated in within Scarlet and Violet as well as some other features unique to the app. One thing in particular to note is a change regarding how the Mystery Gift feature works with Pokemon Home now requiring users to have a Nintendo Account if they want to claim gifts via the app.

The patch notes released on March 2nd for the Pokemon Home update are relatively brief and only cover a couple of changes. The added support for Scarlet and Violet competitions is the most notable of the changes, but it's not the update people have been most excited about.

You can find the full patch notes for this update below:

Added Online Competitions information from Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet to the Battle Data feature.

If you've linked Pokémon HOME to a Nintendo Account with data from Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet, you'll now be able to view results from Official Competitions and Friendly Competitions you've joined in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

Added the ability to view Pokémon Natures from the Pokémon Ranking screen in the Battle Data feature.

You may view Pokémon Natures in Ranked Battles from Season 4 onward.

If a listed Pokémon had a mint used on it, the Nature conferred by the mint will be shown.

Linking a Nintendo Account is now required to use the Mystery Gifts feature.

Each Mystery Gift can only be claimed once per Nintendo Account.

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company said previously that Pokemon Home support for Scarlet and Violet would be available in full at some point in 2023, and during the most recent Pokemon Presents event, we got another update on that. The revised timeframe for the release of full support is now early 2023 which isn't too helpful seeing how we're very much already in early 2023, but it at least tells Pokemon fans that support for the games is coming sooner rather than later.