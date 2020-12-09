Pokemon Home Update Adds Patch For Critical Pokemon Go Bug

A new Pokemon Home update will correct a conversion error caused when users attempted to move Pokemon from Pokemon Go to Pokemon Home. The new version of Pokemon Home, which is available on mobile devices and on the Nintendo Switch fixes a bug related to when players attempted to move regional variant Pokemon into the service. The bug accidentally gave regional variant Pokemon (like Alolan Diglett or Galarian Zigzagoon) moves associated with their "non-regional" variant. While Pokemon Home quickly fixed the underlying bug, the new patch fixes the Pokemon affected by the bug. Players will need to link Pokemon Home to the Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield game and then save the game data to fix the Pokemon's moveset.

Pokemon Home is the cloud service used by Pokemon fans to store their Pokemon and move them between games. The game connects to the old Pokemon Bank service as well as modern games like Pokemon Sword and Shield and the Pokemon Let's Go games. Last month, Pokemon Home also added connectivity to Pokemon Go, which provides players with the ability to make one-way transfers from Pokemon Go to Pokemon Home. The move came with some controversy though, as players can only transfer a limited number of Pokemon from Pokemon Go to Pokemon Home per week. Each Pokemon is assigned an energy cost that is then depleted when players make a transfer. Rare Pokemon, such as Legendary Pokemon or Shiny Pokemon, cost more energy to transfer. While energy does slowly replenish over time, players may also pay money to restock their energy.

Pokemon Home is available now on both the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. Certain features of the system are only available on the Nintendo Switch version, while others are only available on mobile devices.