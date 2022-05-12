Pokemon Announces New Pokemon Home Details, Provides Update on Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Connectivity

✖

Pokemon Home will be getting a big update soon, which will finally add connectivity to recently released Pokemon games. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company provided some new details about Pokemon Home, the cloud storage app that can be used to transfer Pokemon between various Pokemon games. Notably, Pokemon transferred from Pokemon Legends: Arceus to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will appear in a "Strange Ball," a new kind of Poke Ball leaked earlier this year. Additionally, Pokemon transferred from Pokemon Sword and Shield and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl to Pokemon: Legends: Arceus will also appear in a Strange Ball. The Pokemon Company also confirmed that Pokemon will be freely transferrable between Pokemon Home and both Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Pokemon Home will also "reset" a Pokemon's move when it enters a new Pokemon game. Because Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus all have different moves that a Pokemon can learn, Pokemon Home will automatically switch a Pokemon's moveset to correspond with what moves that Pokemon knows in the game they're transferred into. When they are returned to their original Pokemon game, they'll relearn their original sets of moves.

Pokemon Home will also give away special Pokemon for depositing Pokemon from Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus for the first time. Players will get Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup with Hidden Abilities when they deposit a Pokemon from Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, while they'll get Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott with maximum Effort Levels when they deposit a Pokemon from Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

New stickers and achievements will also be added to Pokemon Home as part of the new update. Pokemon Home will also add the Pokedex for Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, allowing players to keep track of their progress in multiple games.

No timeline has been given for the Pokemon Home update, but it will "soon arrive" according to the Pokemon website.