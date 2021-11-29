New Pokemon Board Game Now Available in United States

A Pokemon-themed version of Labyrinth is available now in the United States. Earlier this year, ComicBook.com reported on Pokemon Labyrinth, a licensed version of best-selling board game Labyrinth that features Pokemon. The game is a bit of a rarity in that Pokemon board games are far and few in between, but it wasn’t available in the United States when first released. However, the Amazon web page for Pokemon Labyrinth officially went live earlier today, marking the first time that the game is now available for US fans.

In Pokemon Labyrinth, players move through an ever-shifting maze, trying to collect treasures and block their opponents. While easy to play, strategy is required to balance opening a path to ensure that you can get to nearby treasures, while simultaneously shutting down an opponent. In the Pokemon version of Labyrinth, players attempt to capture Starter Pokemon while controlling either Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, or Charmander. Because the maze is always changing, the game has a built-in replayability factor that means it’ll be on the table plenty of times during game nights.

This isn’t the first time a Pokemon board game has hit the market. There are several Pokemon-themed versions of Monopoly available, and we’ve also seen a Pokemon version of Sorry! hit game stores in the past. The most popular board game for many Pokemon fans of a certain age is likely the Pokemon Master Trainer game, in which players traveled across the Kanto region trying to capture Pokemon. Of course, the most popular Pokemon tabletop game remains the Pokemon Trading Card Game, which is currently the second-largest trading card game in the world behind only Magic: The Gathering.

Pokemon Labyrinth should be a popular present for young Pokemon fans, and it’s a perfect game that both adults or kids can enjoy. You can check out our full Pokemon gift guide, which includes Pokemon merchandise, games, and other items perfect for Pokemon fans, here.

Pokemon Labyrinth supports two to four players ages seven and up and takes 20 to 30 minutes to play. The game’s listed retail price on Amazon is $34.99.