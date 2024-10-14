Pokemon Gen 10 May Release on Both Switch and Switch 2

It seems that Generation 10 of Pokemon could be released across Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 consoles. Over the weekend, tons of information related to the Pokemon series at large began hitting the internet in the wake of developer Game Freak being hacked. Details associated with upcoming games, movies, and Pokemon lore were uncovered in the leak and have since prompted tons of questions from fans. Now, new info related to the next mainline Pokemon games have emerged and suggest a launch across multiple Nintendo platforms could be in the cards.

Originally reported by leaker @necrolipe, it was said that Game Freak’s Generation 10 Pokemon titles, which are said to be in the works under the codename “Gaia”, could head to original Switch consoles in addition to the upcoming Switch successor. Data found in the leak @CentroLeaks who verified that “Gaia” is mentioned to be in development for both Switch platforms. This at the very least confirms that Game Freak is testing Gaia on current Switch hardware for one reason or another.

It’s worth stressing that Game Freak itself likely doesn’t have concrete plans for Gen 10 of Pokemon just yet. While the studio is clearly working on these games right now, release strategies could change from now until the time of their arrival. As a result, don’t definitively expect Gen 10 to land on Switch and Switch 2 in the future.

It’s also worth noting that Nintendo itself, which is a joint owner of the Pokemon franchise, could also push to release Gen 10 solely on Switch 2 as a way of trying to sell more units of its next hardware. This would track with what we’ve seen historically as no mainline Pokemon games have ever been released for multiple Nintendo platforms at once. Given how similar the Switch and Switch 2 might be in nature, though, perhaps Nintendo will be more open to this idea of a multi-console than it has been in the past.

Other than this release strategy for Generation 10 of Pokemon, the only other thing we know about Gaia is that it could be set across many islands. This would make Gaia quite similar to Hoenn (Generation 3) and Alola (Generation 7) in structure. Whether or not any new details on Gen 10 end up emerging as a result of this Pokemon leak isn’t yet clear, but we’ll be sure to update you if anything else comes to light.