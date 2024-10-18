Pokemon Legends: Arceus Leak Reveals Feature Cut From Game (And Fans Are Divided)

Following the Game Freak hack, Pokemon leaks have flooded the Internet. The biggest headlines from these leaks are the leaks pertaining to Pokemon Legends: Z-A, Pokemon Gen 10, and the other future Pokemon projects in the works at Game Freak. In addition to the future of Pokemon, never-before-seen media and brand new details about past Pokemon games has also leaked. This includes Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Among these leaks, is word of a feature that was going to be in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, but that was cut during development. And some fans are crestfallen that this feature was cut, while others seem relieved it was not in the game.

The feature in question will be familiar to anyone who played Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and is familiar with the secret bases that were in the game. To this end, Pokemon Legends: Arceus was planning to have a buried items feature inspired by the secret bases in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl.

With the feature, Pokemon Legends: Arceus players were going to be able to bury items in a field at a preferred location and save them. In other words, it was another way to store and save items. More than this though, through an online connection, these items would appear in the worlds of other players, who then would be able to dig them up upon locating them.

What would be the point of burying items? Well, some items would change in number or increase in quantity upon being put into the ground. To this end, you could help other players or play tricks on them by leaving behind useless items.

“They robbed us of so much,” writes one fan of the leak. “That would have been a nice addition for the game,” adds another fan.

“Yeah.. It doesn’t sound very striking and probably a bit irritating, because you would have to take into account where you leave things buried if they didn’t put some way of locating the objects on the map, although the map would end up filling up with everything,” adds a third fan, in disagreement with the first two.

Of course, it is possible this feature, or something similar to it, will end up being added to Pokemon Legends: Z-A. The chances of this may depend on the reason why it was axed from Pokemon Legends: Arceus in the first place, which the leak does not reveal. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

