Pokemon Legends: Arceus Gets Awesome Pre-Order Bonuses, But Only in the UK

When Pokemon Legends: Arceus releases on Nintendo Switch next year, Pokemon fans in Europe will have a strong incentive to order it from the UK My Nintendo Store. The retailer is offering two very cool incentives for those that pre-order, as well as those that have already pre-ordered the game: a SteelBook, and a figure of Arceus! Unfortunately, there’s been no word whether these items will end up coming to North America, but it seems a bit unlikely; Europe has gotten a few exclusive Switch SteelBooks that never made their way outside the region, and the same could happen for this one.

An image of the pre-order incentives from the UK My Nintendo Store can be found below. More information about the incentives can be found right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The SteelBook features a great wrap-around image of the game’s key art, while the Arceus figure has an appearance somewhat similar to an amiibo. While fans in North America can simply look on with jealousy, there are some neat options for fans still looking to pre-order Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The Pokemon Center is offering an Arceus Sitting Cuties plush alongside the game, but images have yet to be revealed.

Announced earlier this year, Pokemon Legends: Arceus looks like a compelling new take on the Pokemon world. The game takes place in the distant past of Sinnoh, when it was referred to as the Hisui region. The game will include a number of major changes from previous Pokemon entries, including the fact that trainers can now take damage from Pokemon. It remains to be seen whether these changes will make for a truly revolutionary Pokemon experience, but there’s a lot of hype for Pokemon Legends: Arceus ahead of its January release date. Hopefully we’ll learn more about the game in the coming months.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will release on January 28th, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of these pre-order incentives? Are you jealous of the bonuses the UK is getting? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!