Pokemon Legends: Z-A Gets First Huge Update Since Release

The first substantial update for Pokemon Legends: Z-A has now been released. Following its launch last month, developer Game Freak announced that it was aware of a handful of issues in the game that would be resolved in the future. Since then, fans have been wondering when exactly this patch would roll out, as a specific date wasn’t provided by Game Freak at the time. Fortunately, for those who are tired of waiting, the update has now finally dropped.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Available to download now across Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch platforms, Pokemon Legends: Z-A update version 1.0.2 is essentially the first one that the game has received. While the changes with this patch aren’t vast, Game Freak has refined Ranked battles a bit when it comes to points awarded and rewards. As for the other tweaks, they’re primarily tied to certain side missions that wouldn’t be able to be completed under certain conditions.

In addition to releasing this update today, Nintendo and Game Freak also announced that the first DLC expansion for Pokemon Legends: Z-A will be arriving soon. Set to launch on December 10th, the Mega Dimensions DLC will expand on the story found in the base game while also adding new Mega Evolutions. Pokemon levels will also seemingly be able to go past level 100, which is something that the Pokemon series as a whole has never really done. For those who have been enjoying Z-A since its release, Mega Dimensions looks like it’ll add a ton of new life to the game.

To get a look at all of these tweaks to Pokemon Legends: Z-A for yourself with this new update, the full patch notes can be found below.

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Fixes Applied for the Following Issues

If your Pokémon Boxes became full before the first Rogue Mega Evolution battle and the Boxes menu had not been opened at any point prior to being filled, Pokémon catch attempts would always fail. Additionally, if a side mission that allows you to receive Pokémon was attempted under these conditions, the mission would be completed without granting the Pokémon.

In certain side missions, if the time of day switched between daytime and nighttime at the exact moment that a move hit its target, it became impossible to hit the target afterward, rendering the side mission incapable of being progressed further.

In Trainer battles, if the opposing Trainer switched Pokémon and the player simultaneously activated Mega Evolution, the game may have become unplayable because the opposing Trainer failed to send out a new Pokémon.

Other minor issues have also been fixed.

Ranked Battles Balance Adjustments