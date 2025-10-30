New Pokemon Legends: Z-A Update Will Fix A Huge Player Complaint

In the lead-up to Pokemon Legends: Z-A, feelings were pretty mixed. Though plenty of fans were just excited for a new Pokemon game, a few early announcements left some bitter feelings. One was the incredibly early reveal of the Mega Dimensions DLC, which was announced before Z-A even came out. But another was the fact that the original Pokemon X and Y starters would have their Mega Stones locked behind ranked PvP battles. Participating in those battles requires a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, so many saw it as a paywall preventing them from acquiring Mega Delphox and friends. This upcoming Pokemon Legends: Z-A update should soften the blow, at least a little bit.

In a recent post, The Pokemon Company unveiled the details for the Pokemon Legends: Z-A Ranked Battle Season 2, along with a November update. That post seems to have been taken down, but not before sites like Serebii compiled the basic details. Given that this news may have been unveiled a smidge earlier than planned, some of this info could change once the update officially goes live. But the intel suggests that The Pokemon Company is planning to make it a bit easier to get ahold of Delphoxite and Greninjite in Season 2.

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

An upcoming November update will usher in Season 2 of Ranked Battles in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. The exact date for the update and fixes isn’t yet confirmed, but it should be headed our way soon. Alongside the start of Season 2 for Ranked Battles, some bug fixes will arrive with this first major post-launch patch, as well.

When the November update releases, a few bugs will be fixed. This includes a bug that caused catch attempts to always fail if your boxes were full too early in the game. Another bug caused certain side missions to get permanently locked if the day and night cycle switched at a certain moment. Both of these issues should be fixed when this November update arrives. They are relatively specific scenarios that likely didn’t impact too many players, but it’s still good to see a fix coming so soon.

But most importantly, it will now be easier to get Mega Stones for the Kalos starters. Players were frustrated not only that Ranked Battles are required to get the stones, but at how much grind it took to earn them in Season 1. And players are pretty happy to see this change coming down the line, even if many would prefer the stones not be locked behind PvP battles at all.

When Season 2 begins in the Ranked Battle modes, both Mega Delphox and Mega Greninja stones will be earned at lower ranks. According to the now-deleted update post on the Pokemon website, the new levels for each will be:

Rank S – Delphoxite

Rank Y- Greninjite

Given that the tournament starts at Rank Z, players shouldn’t need to work too hard to get that Greninjite. Hitting Rank S will be a bit more of a grind, but players don’t necessarily need to win their battles to eventually climb the ladder.

For now, it’s not clear exactly when Season 2 will begin. But with this patch planned for November, it could be within the next few days. At any rate, it should be much easier to earn stones to Mega Evolve those Kalos starters in Pokemon Legends: Z-A soon enough.

