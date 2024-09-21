Pokemon Legends: Z-A Has a Chance to End the Nintendo Switch Era on a High Note

It's no secret that the Nintendo Switch era is quickly coming to a close. Since releasing in 2017, the system has been a huge success for Nintendo, as well as The Pokemon Company. Over the last seven years, the system has played host to critically and commercially successful Pokemon games, including Pokemon Legends: Arceus and New Pokemon Snap. However, there have been plenty of controversies that have surrounded the games, from the National Dex discussions that surrounded Pokemon Sword and Shield, to the performance issues of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It's looking like Pokemon Legends: Z-A will be the last Pokemon game on Switch, and it could be an opportunity to close things out on a strong note.

At this time, very little information is known about Pokemon Legends: Z-A. We know that the game will be set in the Kalos region from Pokemon X and Y, and seems to be specifically connected to Lumiose City. We don't know much beyond these details, but we know that Mega Evolution is going to play into the game in some way. Right now, the game has a vague 2025 release window; while some fans assumed the game would be released in January (which is when Pokemon Legends: Arceus launched), Nintendo already has Donkey Kong Country Returns HD releasing that month. That means we shouldn't expect to see it until February at the earliest. The only other Nintendo published game announced for 2025 right now is Metroid Prime 4.

(Photo: Pokemon)

Whenever Pokemon Legends: Z-A ends up coming out, it's going to give The Pokemon Company a chance to shift the narrative of the Switch era. It's not like Pokemon games have been all bad on Switch, as there are lot of things that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet did very well. Unfortunately, there are a lot of people that will only ever view that Pokemon generation through a negative lens. The developers of the Pokemon franchise are well aware that fans felt Scarlet and Violet were rushed out. In a 2023 group interview, Pokemon Company COO Takato Utsunomiya responded to a question from ComicBook about the franchise's release schedule, noting that "there's more and more conversations" about "ensuring really quality products." The fact that we haven't gotten a new Pokemon game on Switch in 2024 (and might not until late 2025) could be evidence that this is already happening.

If The Pokemon Company is serious about releasing games that meet a higher standard of quality than we saw from Scarlet and Violet, Pokemon Legends: Z-A is the perfect opportunity to do just that. There have been plenty of high-quality Switch games that have pushed the system's limits without having the performance issues of Scarlet and Violet; games like Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom both come to mind. If Pokemon Legends: Z-A can deliver an experience that's on par with Pokemon Legends: Arceus while offering something fresh and original, that would give fans something truly special to remember Switch by.

(Photo: Pokemon)

While Nintendo Switch 2 seems to be on the horizon, it will probably be a while before we get to see a mainline Pokemon game on the system. There might be some kind of spin-off to tide fans over, but it's worth noting that Nintendo Switch didn't get its first Pokemon game until a year after release; Switch's first holiday season on the market saw Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon released on 3DS, instead. It's quite possible history could repeat, with Pokemon Legends: Z-A not coming until after the new console is out. If that does happen, it will be even more important for the game to deliver a worthwhile experience, rather than another mixed bag. Hopefully the secrecy surrounding the game means that Game Freak is hard at work on something special.

