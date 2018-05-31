Pokemon: Let’s Go Is Tracking to Be Nintendo Switch’s Biggest Title at Launch

Nintendo of Europe has revealed that Pokemon: Let’s Go will have more copies on the shelf at launch than any other title.

Earlier today, Nintendo of Europe sent out an email to retailers in France revealing the launch figures for Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee. Both games will launch with 300,000 copies on the shelf in France, for a combined total of 600,000 copies available on Day 1.

That’s twice as many titles as Super Mario Odyssey, which had 350,000 copies on the shelf when it first launched. In addition, Pokemon: Let’s Go will also have far more copies available to purchase on Day 1 than games like Mario Tennis Aces or Octopath Traveler.

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee are inspired by Pokemon Yellow and will return players to the Kanto region first explored in Pokemon Red and Blue. The game has taken some elements from Pokemon Go and will focus only on the first 150 Pokemon…although at least one brand new Pokemon will appear in the game.

If those figures hold up in other countries, Pokemon: Let’s Go could be pacing to break sales records for the Nintendo Switch. It helps that, with simplified gameplay and connectivity to the Pokemon Go mobile games, Pokemon: Let’s Go looks to be the most accessible Pokemon game since Pokemon Red and Blue and looks to be the perfect gateway game for the Pokemon franchise.

In addition, there will be 30,000 PokeBall Plus controllers available on shelves in France at Day 1, meaning that they could be pretty hard to come by if more than 5% of Pokemon fans decide to pick up one of these novelty peripheral devices.

Industry analysts (and just about anyone who follows gaming) knew that Nintendo’s Pokemon Switch games would be big sellers. Analysts have theorized that, coupled with the launch of Super Smash Bros. this year, the Pokemon games would cement the Nintendo Switch as a major force in the video game market.

Nintendo’s stock prices jumped nearly 4% after the games were announced earlier this week, and that price could keep rising over the next few months. Currently the games can be pre-ordered on Amazon with a 20% Prime discount.

