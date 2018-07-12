New Pokemon: Let’s Go Trailer Released

The Pokemon Company has released a new trailer for the upcoming Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee games for the Nintendo Switch.

The new trailer highlights some of the many new features in the new Pokemon games, along with some absolutely stunning graphics. The new games are set in the Kanto region first seen in Pokemon Red and Blue, but the updated maps and graphics should make exploring the fan-favorite region an absolute delight.

In addition, the trailer also shows off an official first look at Misty, the Cerulean City gym leader. Many Pokemon fans know Misty from her lengthy stint as Ash Ketchum’s companion in the Pokemon anime series, but she was also a formidable gym leader encountered early in the game. Misty looks to be wearing a similar outfit to her Pokemon Yellow outfit, with a bathing suit top and gym shorts. Brock (who Nintendo revealed at E3) also appears, as do Professor Oak and the new “Friendly Rival.”

The trailer also shows off some of the new customization and friendship options that players have with their Partner Pokemon. Players can interact with Pikachu and Eevee in special ways, and can even give them cute outfits to wear. Players can also change their hairstyle, which will certainly delight (and upset) some Pokemon fans. Certain Pokemon like Charizard, Arcanine, Lapras, and Onyx can also ridden in the overworld map, a new feature similar to Pokemon Sun and Moon‘s PokeRide feature.

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee are remakes of Pokemon Yellow that incorporate some of Pokemon Go‘s simplifed gameplay features. Catching Pokemon in the new Switch games will be similar to Pokemon Go‘s catch screens, and the game also uses Pokemon Go concepts like CP, candies, and berries. Players can also connect their Nintendo Switch games to Pokemon Go to transfer Pokemon into the Nintendo Switch games.

The new Pokemon games will also be the first main series Pokemon games to have a local co-op option.

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee will be released on November 16th.