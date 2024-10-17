Pokemon Fans Divided Over ‘Mewthree’ Leak

Following the hack of Game Freak’s servers, the Pokemon leaks continue. The latest batch of leaks specifically pertain to Pokemon X and Pokemon Y. In the process of digging through these leaked files, Pokemon fans have discovered scrapped Pokemon and much more from Pokemon X and Y. To this end, some Pokemon fans believe they even found evidence that Mewthree was, at one point, planned for the game, though this leak is proving quite contentious.

For those that have never heard of Mewthree, it is a Pokemon that has never appeared in any game or anime. It has only ever featured in Pokemon Pocket Monsters, one of the first Pokemon manga released in Japan.

As the name suggests, it is the second clone of Mew, and technically not even a proper Pokemon, but a transformed form of Red Clefairy. Nonetheless, it is a Pokemon fans have theorized and wondered about for many years.

Over on social media platform X, Centro Leaks and more are convinced Mewthree (design here) was almost in Pokemon X and Y after discovering the Pokemon’s name in the very first concept for the game alongside concepts of a “Super Evolution.”

The point of contention involving this set of Mewthree leaks stems from what some fans are calling a mistranslation. To this end, Pokemon translator PokeSuutami notes believes references to Mewthree in the Pokemon X and Y concepts is nothing more than referring to one of the two Mega Mewtwo evolutions that ended up being in the game rather than a brand new Mew Pokemon.

Unfortunately, right now all we have is speculation. While some believe Mewthree has been confirmed in these leaks, the reality is the leak is ultimately unclear because the text is a bit more complicated and nuanced than it appears at face value. Of course, this is what you would expect of a leaked concept document that has gone through machine translation.

Of course, Game Freak could squash speculation and provide clarity, but given both the nature of these leaks, and its history of not commenting on the specificity of leaks, rumors, and speculation, we don’t suspect this to happen. In the meantime, for more Pokemon coverage — including all of the latest Pokemon news, all of the latest Pokemon rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Pokemon speculation — click here.