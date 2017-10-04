Watch the Epic Trailer for New Pokemon Movie

The Pokemon Company has released a new trailer for the dubbed version of Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You.

The ninety second trailer shows Ash’s first meeting with Pikachu, as well as the Spearow battled that cemented their friendship. It also revealed scenes from the pair’s epic journey to find the Legendary Pokemon Ho-Oh, including death defying falls and journeys through what appears to be multiple Pokemon regions.

During their travels, Ash not only meets powerful Pokemon like Entei and Ho-Oh, but also makes a few friends, including his old pals Charmander and Butterfree. He also meets two new characters, Sorrel and Verity, that join Ash on his journeys and seemingly replace Brock and Misty in this alternate retelling of Ash’s adventures. Ash and Pikachu also make a powerful enemy out of the Mythical Pokemon Marshadow, who may have some sort of link to Ash and his shadow.

Like the other Pokemon movies, I Choose You is an “out of continuity” adventure that exists outside the canon of the anime. So, fans of the series shouldn’t be too concerned that Ash is running around with new companions or that many of his familiar Pokemon aren’t present in the movie.

The movie is coming to select theaters on November 5, and will likely air on Disney XD at some point in late 2017 or early 2018. The Pokemon Company has already confirmed that a 21st Pokemon movie will be released in Japan next summer.

