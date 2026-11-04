Pokemon Pokopia DLC #2 Gets Impending Release Date Alongside New Event

The release date for the second DLC coming to Pokemon Pokopia has now been announced alongside a new in-game event that will begin soon. Back in August, Bubbly Basin released as the first expansion for Pokopia. While this new underwater-themed content gave players a new region to explore, it was known that two additional expansions for Pokopia were on the horizon, with DLC #2 planned to arrive before the end of the year. Now, Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have confirmed that these plans are still in place and has revealed when the next wave of content will be coming to its popular cozy sim.

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Set to drop in a little over a month, Dazzling Decorations will be landing in Pokemon Pokopia on December 9th. This second paid DLC for the game won’t include a new region this time around, but it will add accessories to Pokopia that players will be able to equip to their Pokemon. Dazzling Decorations is planned to roll out alongside a larger version 3.0 update for Pokopia that will also be released in December, but full details of what this patch will include outside of the DLC have yet to be revealed.

Are you ready to dress to impress alongside your Pokémon friends? 🎀😎 The #PokemonPokopia Expansion Pass—Part 2: Dazzling Decorations paid DLC is arriving on December 9! pic.twitter.com/4PphMbPcf5 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 4, 2026

Outside of Dazzling Decorations, it was also announced that a new event will be arriving in Pokemon Pokopia in the more immediate future. This event, called “Apples to Applin”, will incorporate the entire Applin line of Pokemon into Pokopia, which specifically includes Applin, Flapple, Appletun, Dipplin, and Hydrapple. The event will task players will collecting Syrupy Apples that are scattered around the game world which they’ll then be able to swap for items that can be used to befriend the various Applin Pokemon. Apples to Applin won’t be in Pokopia forever, though, and will kick off on November 16th and will run for roughly two weeks until December 1st.

Further down the road, a third expansion for Pokemon Pokopia is known to also be in the works, but it won’t be arriving until 2027. Information on what this DLC will center around still hasn’t been provided, but it has been confirmed to feature a new town that players will be able to build up. In addition, DLC #3 will surely add an entirely new wave of Pokemon that Pokopia players will be able to become friends with. Once we have more info on this upcoming expansion, we’ll be sure to bring it to you here on ComicBook.

What do you think about all of this upcoming content heading to Pokemon Pokopia? Will this prompt you to return to the game if you’ve abandoned playing it in recent months? Be sure to let me know for yourself down in the comments.