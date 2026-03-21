Pokémon Pokopia Players Discover Surprise Hidden in the Game

Pokémon Pokopia on Nintendo Switch 2 is absolutely brimming with content and surprises for Pokémon fans. This is a game you can play all day, every day, for months, and still not see everything the game has to offer, nor accomplish everything you want to accomplish. Like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the games that have inspired it, Pokémon fans are going to be playing this new Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive for a very long time. These opening weeks are particularly special, though, because so many players are discovering the game and its surprises simultaneously, en masse.

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To this end, over on the game’s dedicated Reddit page, one of the top posts shares one easy-to-miss surprise in the Nintendo Switch 2 game, which many Nintendo Switch 2 users on the page didn’t know about. And if many of the most hardcore fans of Pokopia didn’t know about the surprise detail, it is safe to assume that many more casual fans of the game also don’t know about the detail in question.

A Little Surprise for Oddish Fans

More specifically, Pokémon Pokopia fans have discovered that there is an item that, if you place enough of, will eventually and seemingly randomly produce a special Oddish variant of said item. That said, unless you spam the option in bulk, you probably won’t come across this little surprise, at least not for a while.

“This is such a detail-rich game,” reads one of the top comments on the post sharing the find above. A second adds, “That’s so cool.”

A third comment further adds, “I love the little nuggets in this game so much. Every time I think they’ve done enough wonderful detail, I learn of a new little nugget and just cannot get over the fact that these developers clearly love this game.”

As you may know, this is a bit of a recurring detail in the game that pops up elsewhere. For example, one of the statues can randomly have a Ditto face instead of the normal design. Making details like this random — or at least appear random to players — is a good way to keep players engaged and full of wonder, as they never know when another mystery or surprise will reveal itself. All of these are small details, but they add up. To this end, there is a reason Pokopia is the highest-rated game of 2026, at least so far.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.