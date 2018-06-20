Pokemon Quest’s Mobile Release Date Revealed

Pokemon Quest, the free-to-play Pokemon game with a unique Minecraft-esque aesthetic, will be released on mobile devices June 28th. The game is now available for pre-order on the Apple App and Google Play Stores.

Released earlier this month on the Nintendo Switch, Pokemon Quest has players explore Tumblecube Island, a new island setting featuring the original 150 Pokemon. Players build teams of three Pokemon and then have them explore small areas of the island, battling any wild Pokemon they encounter along the way. While players can’t control Pokemon’s movements, they can control a Pokemon’s attacks and can also give players unique power-ups.

A lot of the game is centered around how a player “builds” their Pokemon team with the use of special stones that boost attack or HP stats, or finding a balance between long distance attacks and more bruising attacks that require Pokemon to be up close to use.

Like most other free-to-play games, Pokemon Quest is a bit of a grind, which means that it should fit in nicely on mobile devices. Interestingly, the Nintendo Switch version limits purchases to one-off item bundles, so we’ll have to see if Nintendo changes the in-game store or keeps the limits on how much a player can buy.

Pokemon Quest already felt like a mobile game, as the Nintendo Switch version worked best in handheld mode using the touch screen. We’re assuming that gameplay (which felt a little rough at times on the Switch’s large screen) will be optimized on smaller handheld devices.

Although this isn’t a full Pokemon game, this should help keep fans happy until the November release of Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee. The game also has plenty of room for growth, as it can easily add the other 650 Pokemon via future updates should the game find an audience.

iPhone and iPad users will need to have iOS 9.0 or later to run Pokemon Quest, while OS 4.4 is required for Android devices.