New Pokemon Mutliplayer Game Footage Leaks Online

A new Pokemon game has leaked online as the latest leaks to come out of the massive Game Freak hack. The final title of the new Pokemon game is unknown, at the moment, but it is, according to the leak, in development under the codename Rodeo/Synapse, and it seems to be a co-op multiplayer game for both Nintendo Switch and mobile devices that is inspired by fellow Nintendo series, Splatoon.

In addition to being described as inspired by Splatoon, the main objective is supposedly to to defeat and ride rampaging Pokemon. The latter — specifically the rampaging part — gives off vibes of Pokemon Colosseum and its sequel, Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness, however, the gameplay footage and additional details reveal something that doesn’t look or sound similar to these two Pokemon classics at all.

According to Centro Leaks, which has surfaced the leak — complete with images and gameplay footage — the game has been in development since 2019, which is longer than any recent mainline game. Whether it is still in development though, is currently unclear. It is quite possible it has been scrapped.

“There’s no information there about it’s current status, however, the hacker mentioned a new game with codename Synapse that matches this game completely, down to the Splatoon inspiration,” writes Centro Leaks on X. “So this is speculation, but our guess is that the game was cancelled. Project Rodeo is no more. However the concept was later re-taken by ILCA/Game Freak under the new codename Synapse, so a new version of this game is potentially still being made.”

Those interested in checking out the leak, which features gameplay footage, the game’s key art, and much more can find it all HERE. That said, Nintendo is likely going to quickly wipe this from the Internet. So far though, this hasn’t happened nor has it said anything about this specific leak and its implications.

