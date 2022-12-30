Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Launch New Cinderace Tera Raid

After testing Pokemon players' teams witch a Charizard Tera Raid, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet now feature another 7-Star Tera Raid for players to take on, too. Cinderace is the newest Pokemon to come to Scarlet and Violet in its own 7-Star Tera Raid, a Pokemon which hails from the recent Pokemon Sword and Shield. And now that it's here, players are already trying to figure out the best ways to ace the Tera Raid so they can add Cinderace to their teams.

Cinderace is the final evolution of Scorbunny and was first added in Sword and Shield, for those who may not be as familiar with the Pokemon. It's a pure Fire Type normally, but here in this Tera Raid, it's taken on the Fighting Tera Type. It's got the "Mightiest Mark" on it in this Tera Raid, too, so that you never forget where you got the Pokemon from.

This event was announced previously, and just ahead of its arrival, Nintendo reminded players of the timeframe for this Cinderace Tera Raid that'll only last for a limited time. It's live now until January 1st, but if you miss out on it or aren't able to best the Pokemon the first few attempts, you can try again later in January.

"Cinderace with the Mightiest Mark is appearing in black crystal Tera Raid Battles to commemorate 2023—the Year of the Rabbit," The Pokemon Company's announcement said. You can try scoring a win against Cinderace until January 1, 2023, at 3:59 p.m. PST and again during a rerun event from January 12, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. PST to January 15, 2023, at 3:59 p.m. PST. Cinderace cannot normally be encountered in Paldea, and the Cinderace appearing during this event has Fighting as its Tera Type, making it a formidable foe—it even has the Mightiest Mark to prove it!"

As was the case with the last Tera Raid like this one, the only way to take part is if you've already beaten the game's post-game events or if you join up with somebody you know who has finished everything and is fighting the Cinderace. You can only catch the Pokemon once, but you can keep fighting it over and over again to get rewards.