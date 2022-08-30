Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals New Pokemon's Name and Silhouette

The Pokemon Company has released three new images tied to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, this time showing the silhouette of a brand new Pokemon. After releasing a cryptic tease yesterday, The Pokemon Company released a set of three more images of painted trees, this time showing the shadow of a diminutive mammal-like creature with a large tail. According to The Pokemon Company's official tweet, the new Pokemon is called Grafaiai. More information about the creature, such as a better look at the new Pokemon, will be revealed in the coming days. You can check out the new Pokemon below:

Remember the markings we shared yesterday? Well, the Paldean photographer has confirmed that these were made by a Pokémon called #Grafaiai!



As you can see, it’s quite difficult to catch in action.



He left us with the promise to have an exciting revelation soon! pic.twitter.com/1IporNVMi2 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 30, 2022

It appears that Grafaiai is a new Pokemon and not a regional variant or evolution of Smeargle, another Pokemon who enjoys to paint using whatever canvas it can. Many players hoped for a regional variant of Smeargle that would draw inspiration from Spain's long and rich art history.

As we noted yesterday, the markings are a reference to Oda Forest, a famous piece of modern art located in the Basque region of Spain. The art was created by Agustin Ibarrola and features a series of trees painted with various symbols, including colorful bands of art similar to the ones created by Grafaiai.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be set in the brand new Paldea region, which is based on the Iberian Peninsula in Europe. The new games are the first open-world Pokemon games, with players able to explore the region without any set routes to follow. The games will also feature the Terastal phenomenon, a new battle gimmick that crystallizes Pokemon and boosts their attack power related to one specific type of attack. While most Pokemon will have a "Tera Type" that matches one of their two Pokemon types, some Pokemon will have alternate types, which opens up a world of possibility in battles.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18th.