Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Could Add New Twist to Ride Pokemon

Many Pokemon fans are wondering whether Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Legendary Pokemon will turn into vehicles. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company revealed Koraidon and Miraidon, the new Mascot Legendary Pokemon for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Few details are known about the two Pokemon, other than Koraidon is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet and represents the past, while Miraidon is exclusive to Pokemon Violet and represents the future. Both Pokemon also have some aesthetic similarities – each Pokemon has a rounded puffed-out chest, along with two or more long frills/feathers around their face.

Earlier this year, the infamous "Riddler Khu," a Pokemon leaker whose cryptic posts tend to correlate with later released official information, suggested that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet would have rideable Legendary Pokemon. The post showed a number of trainers from the games and anime riding various Legendary Pokemon, along with a photo of a dog wearing a stabilizing harness with two wheels. With the reveal of Koraidon and Miraidon, it seems a bit more obvious that these two Pokemon will likely have some sort of rideable ability.

Both Pokemon appear to have wheels incorporated into their body. Koraidon is a bit more obvious, with its chest and tail both clearly having black treads on them. Miraidon doesn't have the same obvious chest wheel, but its legs have what look to be jet engines of some kind embedded into them. While the Pokemon don't necessarily look rideable on their own, they both look like they could have a secondary vehicular form.

We'll also note that both Pokemon appear to have the Japanese word "Raido" which means ride incorporated into their names, which is perhaps the strongest indicator that they'll be rideable in some way.

Providing players with a fast mode of transportation makes sense as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are open world games. The Pokemon franchise has long used bikes and roller skates as ways to get around, but Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire also allowed players to fly over the Hoenn region using the Mega Evolved forms of Latios and Latias, which both resembled jet planes.

Clearly, there's more to Koraidon and Miraidon than what The Pokemon Company has revealed so far. We'll likely find out more about the new Legendary Pokemon before Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are released on November 18th.