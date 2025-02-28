Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Players Have Last More Chance to Redeem These Free Codes

The Pokemon Company continues to celebrate Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, typically in the form of Mystery Gifts. While both DLCs have already been released for the popular Nintendo Switch games, players can still receive free rewards by entering Mystery Gift codes. These codes have a limited time they can be redeemed, as they will expire after some time. Players should always redeem the codes when they are available to avoid missing out on any free gifts. Speaking of expiring Mystery Gift codes, there are three that are set to expire and players have one last chance to use them in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.

These Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet Mystery Gifts are expiring tonight, February 28th, meaning players need to act fast to get the items they reward. Here are the Mystery Gift codes for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.

Free Pokemon Mystery Gift Codes for February

SUPEREFFECT1VE : Provides an Expert Belt

: Provides an Expert Belt G0TCHAP0KEM0N : Provides 30 Quick Balls

: Provides 30 Quick Balls Y0AS0B1B1R1B1R1: Provides a special Pawmot based on Yoasobi’s Pokemon.

The Expert Belt is a held item that increases the power of Super Effective attacks in Pokemon, making them even more powerful. Utilizing Pokemon weaknesses with supereffective attacks is the best strategy for defeating your opponent, so the extra power will come in handy for any Pokemon.

Quick Balls are one of the most effective methods of capturing Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. These are more effective the earlier you use them when encountering a wild Pokemon, with most players throwing a Quick Ball at the start of the battle to increase their odds of capture.

Finally, the last code rewards players with a Pawmot loosely based on Nemona’s Pawmot from the Biri-Biri music video based YOASOBI. This Pawmot has 31 IVs in its Speed stat and 20 in every other stat. It knows the moves Double Shock, Discharge, Quick Attack, and Nuzzle. It also has the Classic Ribbon and Pawmot the Pokemon Fan when sent into battle.

To redeem the Mystery Gift codes above, players must open the Poke Portal from the Main Menu in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. From there, go to the Mystery Gift option and select Get With Code/Password. Simply enter the code and confirm your selection to receive these rewards.

While entering the Mystery Gift codes above, be sure to use the newest Jumpluff Mystery Gift code in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. This gives players a Jumpluff based on the one used by Marco Silva to win the 2025 Pokemon Latin America International Championships.

Fans may see Mystery Gift codes winding down for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet going forward, as the next generation of games is coming soon. Pokemon Legends: Z-A is set to release this year, with the starters officially being revealed. The Pokemon Company is also set to release Pokemon Champions, a brand new game for mobile and the Nintendo Switch. Mystery Gift codes may switch to these titles instead of Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.