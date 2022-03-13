Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fans Think They’ve Found New Clue About New Pokemon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans believe they might have discovered a clue about a new Pokemon. The upcoming Pokemon games are located in a region inspired by the Iberian peninsula, the region of Europe where both Spain and Portugal are located. It’s likely that Game Freak designers and core Pokemon team members Junichi Masuda and Shigeru Ohmori drew inspiration from the new region during an extended tour of Spain and Portugal that the pair undertook while promoting Pokemon Sun and Moon in 2016. Now, fans are digging through old interviews and other stories to try to figure out what could be included in the new game.

Last week, the Portuguese Pokemon Twitter account pointed out that Masuda and Ohmori had mentioned the Rooster of Barcelos as an interesting concept for a Pokemon. Included in the Tweet was a picture of the pair, with Masuda holding up a figurine of the famed rooster. Interestingly enough, Masuda himself liked the Tweet (although, to be fair, he likes a lot of Tweets that he’s been tagged in). You can check out the tweet below:

The Rooster of Barcelos is famed symbol of Portugal and is a reference to a famous folk tale in which a man was condemned to die for stealing. When brought to a local magistrate’s home to plead his case, the man stated that he was innocent, stating that “It is as certain that I am innocent as that rooster will crow when they hang me,” and pointing to a roasted rooster on the magistrate’s dinner table. Sure enough, the rooster reanimated the next day to crow, and the man’s life was narrowly saved. The man later carved a monument to commemorate the rooster, which still stands in Barcelos today.

An undead rooster actually makes a lot of sense for a Pokemon, especially one who crows to save the innocent. Given that The Pokemon Company often draws inspiration from real life folklore and myth, the Rooster of Barcelos seems like it could definitely appear in the upcoming Pokemon games. Of course, one interview and one liked Tweet does not guarantee a thing, but given that at least one other new Pokemon was pulled from folklore from Spain and Portugal, we wouldn’t be surprised to see more Pokemon follow that lead.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released later this year.