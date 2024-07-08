Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Announces Four-Part Seasonal Event Series

This summer, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will have a bunch of new events to look forward to, including Mass Outbreaks and Tera Raid Battles. The first of these events will begin on Thursday, July 11th at 5 p.m. PT and will focus on “Pikachu and Friends.” Players can expect to see a Pikachu with the Mightiest Mark and Water Tera type appearing in black crystal Tera Raid Battles. Players can also expect to see Mass Outbreaks of Pokemon related to Pikachu in all of the game’s regions. Pichu will be found in Paldea, Pikachu and Mimikyu in Kitakami, with Raichu and Alolan Raichu in Blueberry Academy.

On Thursday, July 25th starting at 5 p.m. PT, players can expect to see Dondozo with the Mightiest Mark also appearing in black crystal Tera Raid Battles. Dondozo will have a Water Tera type. Meanwhile, the various forms of Tatsugiri will be found in Mass Outbreaks. In Paldea, players will find the Curly Form, the Droopy Form will be in Kitakami, and Stretchy Form will be at Blueberry Academy.

The third part of this event series features Pokemon that have been used in the branding for Pokemon Worlds 2024. On Thursday, August 8th starting at 5 p.m. PT, Chest Form Gimmighoul will appear in 1 to 5 star Raids. Players can also expect to see Mass Outbreaks; Paldea will feature Wattrel, Kitakami will feature Riolu, and Blueberry will see Comfey.

The last of these events will (mostly) have a Dragon-type theme. Kicking off Thursday, August 22nd at 5 p.m. PT, players can expect to see Dragonite in black crystal Tera Raid Battles. This Dragonite will have a Normal Tera type. Mass Outbreaks will feature Bagon and Larvitar in Paldea, Goomy and Hisuian Sliggoo in Kitakami, and just Beldum in Blueberry Academy.

During these events, players will have a boosted chance of finding certain Shiny Pokemon, so the event could end up being a very worthwhile one, even for those that have already finished the Pokedex and completed the base and DLC campaigns. Since Pokemon Legends: Z-A isn’t coming out until sometime in 2025, it’s nice to see Scarlet and Violet still getting some love in the meantime!

