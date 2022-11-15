Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gets Massive New Overview Trailer

Hard as it might be to believe, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is set to release on Nintendo Switch at the end of this week. In celebration of the ninth Pokemon generation, Nintendo has released an overview trailer that should give viewers an idea of what to expect from the game. At more than five minutes in length, the trailer covers just about everything that's been revealed thus far, without going into any detail about additional new Pokemon. For fans eagerly anticipating the game's release, it should help to build up even more hype!

The overview trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can be found embedded below.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet takes place in the all-new Paldea region. As with any new region, players can expect to see a number of new Pokemon introduced, including new starters Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco. There will also be new Gym Leaders to challenge, and new towns and cities to explore. However, the game also incorporates several new elements! While Pokemon Legends: Arceus gave players bigger areas to explore earlier this year, Scarlet and Violet features the franchise's very first open-world. There's also the new Terastal phenomenon, which allows players to change their Pokemon's type in battle!

A new Pokemon generation is always cause for celebration among fans, but it seems there might be even more excitement surrounding Scarlet and Violet's release than we saw for Pokemon Sword and Shield in 2019. New Pokemon like Lechonk have quickly become fan favorites, and players are very eager to see what else the game has in store!

With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 's release date rapidly approaching, it seems unlikely that Nintendo and The Pokemon Company will have any more trailers to release or announcements to make prior to launch. Thankfully players will be able to see what the game has to offer soon, as its set to release on November 18th. Until then, readers can check out all of our previous coverage right here.

What do you think of this overview trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Are you excited for the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!