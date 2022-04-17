Pokemon Teases New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Information Coming This Week

The Pokemon Company could be releasing some new information about their next games this week. A description for next week’s PokeDoko 4 notes that the show’s host will feature the “latest information on the Pokemon games.” While this could simply be a recap of previous Pokemon Scarlet and Violet news, it could also be a recap of new information released earlier in the week. While The Pokemon Company doesn’t typically reveal news on their variety shows (which have run for years on Japanese TV), they do often talk about recently announced news from previous weeks.

It’s been nearly two months since The Pokemon Company released any kind of information about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the brand new Pokemon games for the Nintendo Switch. We only know a few details about the new games – the games will be set in a new region inspired by the Iberian Peninsula, will be an “open world” game in which players can seamlessly encounter Pokemon in towns and in the wild, and will bring back several traditional Pokemon game mechanics missing from Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The new pair of Pokemon games will be released in late 2022.

We’ll note that April is a bit early in the traditional Pokemon marketing cycle for new Pokemon game news. The Pokemon Company typically ramps up its game reveals in June, with regular news drops leading to the game’s releases late in the year.

Of course, it’s also possible that the Pokemon game news could be related to another Pokemon game. Players have theorized that Pokemon Legends: Arceus will get some sort of significant downloadable content. Additionally, both Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl currently do not have Pokemon Home support. It’s possible that this latest information could be connected to a current Pokemon game instead of an upcoming one.

