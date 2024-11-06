Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Event Gives Away 3 Mythical Pokemon

Mythical Pokemon have been a staple of the franchise since the days of Pokemon Red and Green. While Mew is the one that’s best known, quite a few Mythical Pokemon have been introduced in the decades since, and fans have been given rare opportunities to actually obtain them. Thankfully, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will soon have a chance to get three of these Mythical Pokemon: Deoxys, Keldeo, and Zarude. The promotion begins later this month, but there is a catch, as the distribution has only been announced in Japan for the time being. As noted by Serebii’s Joe Merrick, similar events have eventually made their way to North America in the past, so we could see the same thing happen this time around.

While Mythical Pokemon have become a tradition in the series, they can be something of a pain to obtain. Rarity is a big part of their appeal, but that means fans can sometimes wait years between opportunities. For players seeking to complete the National Dex in Pokemon Home, getting them all can be extremely difficult. In some cases, retailers that have given them out via distribution cards have even run out early! Basically, it’s best to jump on these events as soon as they go live if you want to make sure you don’t miss out.

Each of these Mythical Pokemon is connected with a different generation: Deoxys first appeared in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, Keldo was added in Pokemon Black and White, and Zarude came around with Pokemon Sword and Shield. As has been the case with most of the Mythical Pokemon, these three each got major roles in movies connected to the anime. That has only increased their popularity, and Deoxys in particular has long been a fan favorite. In addition to the mainline games, all three of these Mythicals have also been made available in Pokemon Go at various points.

Hopefully Nintendo and The Pokemon Company will make some kind of announcement about a distribution event for North America in the near future. It’s possible we could see them given out at retailers such as GameStop or Target. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is about two years old at this point, but the game continues to see a steady stream of content in terms of events and distributions. Last month saw events related to Halloween, and this week will see 7-Star Raids featuring Feraligatr. These types of events have helped tide fans over as they wait for the next mainline game in the series, Pokemon Legends: Z-A. That title is set to arrive sometime in 2025, but an official release date has yet to be announced. We can probably expect to see more information on the game at next year’s Pokemon Day.

