Next Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Update Announced, First Details Revealed

The Pokemon Company celebrated Pokemon Scarlet and Violet this week with a new commemorative video acknowledging the milestone of over 1,000 Pokemon, and as part of the same event, the next update for the newest Pokemon games was announced. This update will be the first one the games have gotten this year, though it'll take a bit longer to release since it's not scheduled to be available until later in February.

The next update for the games wasn't really talked about in the video's debut and was instead relegated to a press release about the presentation. A brief note at the end of the release confirmed the release window for the next update as well as some limited details on what'll be included.

"Update Ver. 1.2.0, which will include bug fixes and add functionality, is planned to be released in late February," the limited details about the next update said. Please look forward to more details soon."

There's no telling what "added functionality" will look like, but that and the bugfixes will hopefully amount to things that further smooth out the rough experience players encountered around the launch and continued to witness even after more than one update was released. Two updates have been released since launch with one coming in November and the other in December, and while both included bugfixes and acknowledged performance problems, some issues have remained.

Hopeful Pokemon fans might assume that "added functionality" means Pokemon Home support, but given what's been said in the past, it seems unlikely that the support for that feature will be released anytime soon. The Pokemon Company said previously that it was aiming for a Spring 2023 release window for Pokemon Home support in Scarlet and Violet, so if you've got any Pokemon you'd like to bring over into the game or would like to send those creatures somewhere else, you'll have to wait a while longer.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will get their next update later in February with patch notes expected to be shared here through Nintendo's support page for the Pokemon games once the notes are prepared.