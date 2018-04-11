New Pokemon Manga Coming in May

The newest Pokemon Adventures manga is coming to the United States next month.

Viz Media announced that they will publish the English version of Pokemon Sun & Moon, the latest installment of the long-running Pokemon Adventures manga series by Satoshi Yamamoto and writer Hidenori Kusaka.

The new manga series is set in the Alola region and is loosely based off of the Pokemon Sun & Moon video games. This series stars a young girl named Moon, who is sent to the Alola region to deliver a rare Pokemon to Professor Kukui. During her trip, she meets the Pokemon courier Sun and faces off against grunts from the villainous Team Skull.

The Pokemon Adventures manga started in 1997 and has featured arcs loosely based off of every Pokemon game. Since there isn’t much difference between Pokemon video game plots, the Pokemon Adventures manga usually takes some liberties, especially when crafting the personality of the different main characters (who are all named after the different video games). For instance, the characters Diamond and Pearl are comedians who get confused for bodyguards, while the character White runs an agency that trains Pokemon actors.

In Pokemon Sun & Moon‘s case, Moon is a pharmacist and a skill archer, while Sun is trying to earn 100 million yen for an unknown purpose.

All of the Pokemon Adventures stories take place in the same world, and characters will occasionally make surprise appearances in new story arcs. Many of the main manga characters share a special connection as Pokedex holders and often team up to stop particularly dangerous threats to the entire Pokemon universe.

Despite the differences with the Pokemon video games, Satoshi Tajiri once said that the Pokemon Adventure manga was the closest to the world that he imagined when he first created the Pokemon franchise.

The first volume of Pokemon Sun & Moon will be released on May 8th, with new volumes coming out every four months.