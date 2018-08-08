New Pokemon Revealed for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be getting a few more new Pokemon, mostly from the recently released Pokemon Sun and Moon games.

As part of a 25-minute Nintendo Direct, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai revealed that several new Pokemon would appear in the upcoming fighting game as items that can be used to assist players. Vulpix (both Alolan and Kanto forms), Alolan Exeggutor, Solgaleo, Lunala, Abra, Marshadow, Ditto, Mimikyu and Pyukumuku will all appear in the game in PokeBalls. All of the Pokemon can appear randomly when a player throws a PokeBall item.

Turn the tide of battle with a little help from a Poké Ball! Several new Pokémon will be coming to Super #SmashBrosUltimate as Poké Ball assists! pic.twitter.com/xwJCkM0mVL — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) August 8, 2018

While some of the Pokemon have standard “damage your opponent” attacks, others have more unique abilities. For instance, Alolan Exeggutor acts as a stationary wall that can be jumped off of, while Ditto morphs into the player that unlocked it and provides secondary support.

The new direct also revealed that certain classic Pokemon-themed stages are returning to the game. Both the classic Pokemon Stadium stage (which transforms into various terrains) and the Unova Pokemon League stages will be returning the stage. In addition, the Silph Co., Pokemon Stadium 2, Spear Pillar and Prism Tower stages will all appear in the upcoming game.

As previously revealed, there’s also several playable Pokemon fighters, including Pikachu, Pichu, Jigglypuff, Mewtwo, Lucario, Greninja, Squirtle, Ivysaur, and Charizard.

There’s also tons of other Pokemon that will appear from Poke Balls and Master Balls. Meowth, Electrode, Goldeen, Staryu, Eevee, Snorlax, Mew, Bellossom, Scizor, Entei, Suicune, Metagross, Latios and Latias, Kyogre, Deoxys, Abomasnow, Palkia, Giratina, Darkrai, Zoroark, Chespin, Xerneas, Bewear and Togedemaru were previously confirmed to appear in the game.

The new Super Smash Bros direct also revealed several new fighters, including Simon from the Castlevania franchise, and King K. Rool from the Donkey Kong games.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be released on Dec. 7, 2018 on the Nintendo Switch.