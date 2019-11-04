Pokemon Fans Should Avoid the Internet for the Next Two Weeks

Pokemon fans might want to avoid the internet until the release of Pokemon Sword and Shield. The Pokemon Company has chosen a “less is more” approach with the marketing of Pokemon Sword and Shield, revealing only a handful of new Pokemon and giving fans a steady drip of information rather than full reveals like they did for Pokemon Sun and Moon. Because of the lack of confirmed information out there, we’ve seen a ton of alleged leaks over the past few months that include both fanciful rumors and information that was later confirmed by official Pokemon releases.

However, we’re now in full leak season, as several major alleged leaks sprung up on the internet over the weekend. It’s unclear how much of this information is real and how much of it is fake (for instance, one Pokemon “leaked” over the weekend was confirmed to be a fake Pokemon taken from a fan-made project), but Pokemon fans might want to avoid the Internet if they want to avoid getting spoiled until the game’s release in just under two weeks. The alleged leaks are everywhere – so fans who want to keep the surprise in the series might want to stay off Reddit and mute everything but official sources of Pokemon news.

ComicBook.com won’t be reporting on the alleged leaks, but we will have comprehensive coverage of Pokemon Sword and Shield once the review embargo ends next Friday. That means lots of coverage on all of the new Pokemon, along with helpful guides on where to find them and tips on how to get through certain tricky gyms or puzzles. We also plan on revealing the new Pokemon gradually, so players can hopefully stay ahead of our reveals as they play through the game over the next few months. We’ll also include spoiler warnings on the top of any article that includes information about Pokemon not officially revealed from the Pokemon Company through official releases, in order to give players a chance to discover any new Pokemon for themselves.

Pokemon Sword and Shield will be released on November 15th.