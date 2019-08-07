New Pokemon Is Definitely the Fifth Member of KISS

A new Pokemon seems like it was designed as a homage to the classic rock band Kiss. Earlier today, the Pokemon Company revealed a handful of new Pokemon that will appear in its upcoming Pokemon Sword & Shield games. One of these new Pokemon is Obstagoon, the evolved form of the Galarian variant of Linoone. Both Galarian Linoone and its Galarian pre-evolved form Zigzagoon appear to be designed after a badger, a quintessential English mammal with black and white fur. However, all three Pokemon also seem to share some distinctive facial markings with the makeup worn by members of the band Kiss.

Kiss isn’t an English band, but the resemblance is pretty undeniable. While both Galarian Zigzagoon and Linoone bear a star-shaped mark over their eye (similar to Paul Stanley’s Starchild), Obstagoon is almost certainly a homae to Gene Simmons. In addition to sharing similar facial markings to Simmons’ Demon persona, Obstagoon also has the same long tongue and Simmons and sports large shoulder pads just like Simmons.

We definitely weren’t the only one to notice Obstagoon’s similarity to a Kiss band member. Many Pokemon fans are commenting on Obstagoon and pointing out how the Pokemon looks like it wants to Rock and Roll all night and party every day. You can check out some of the fans’ comments below.

Let us know what you think of the new Pokemon in the comment section

Obstagoon is what happens when you have your Linoone listen to too much Kiss.

I love how Galarian Zigzagoon and Linoone look like KISS. When Linoone started to evolve, I lost my shit. Obstagoon is one badass mofo.

