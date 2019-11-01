Pokemon Sword and Shield Will Have a Song By Undertale Creator Toby Fox

Pokemon Sword and Shield will have a song composed by Undertale creator Toby Fox. Earlier today, Fox confirmed on Twitter that he provided a track for the upcoming Pokemon games, which will be released later this month. Fox is best known for developing Undertale, the indie RPG hit that was named Game of the Year by several publications back in 2015, Fox composed the music for Undertaleand his innovative songs were one of the reasons why the game sold over a million copies after its release. In his announcement, Fox shared a self-drawn picture of a Yamper, one of the new Pokemon that will appear in the upcoming Pokemon games.

Hey, I’m finally allowed to announce this: I was asked to compose a track for Pokémon Sword & Shield! It’s a huge honor to be asked to be part of something like this. I hope you enjoy hearing it when the game comes out! pic.twitter.com/VmroEgJWqI — tobyfox (@tobyfox) November 1, 2019

The upcoming Pokemon games will be set in the Galar region, a new area of the Pokemon world that was inspired by the British Isles. Pokemon Sword and Shield will feature new Pokemon like Sobble, a Water-type lizard that’s continuously anxious all the time, and Yamper, an Electric-type corgi. The game will also feature multiple new mechanics like Dynamaxing, which will turn your Pokemon into 100 foot tall behemoths for a limited amount of time. Some Pokemon can also Gigantamax, which transforms their body into a new gargantuan form and gives them access to special moves. The game will also feature Max Raids, which allow up to four players to battle against a Dynamax Pokemon in epic battles.

Pokemon Sword and Shield will be released on November 15th.