Pokemon Sword and Shield: How to Get Ash's Dracovish

The Pokemon Company has started to distribute members of Ash's current Pokemon team. From now until August 25th, Pokemon fans can get Ash's Dracovish by using the code GANJ0UAG0882 in the Mystery Gift menu of the game. This is a Level 80 Dracovish with the moves Fishious Rend, Dragon Rush, Ice Fang, and Water Gun. It also comes with the ability Strong Jaw, which boosts the strength of Fishious Rend. Keep in mind that Fishious Rend doubles in power when its used on a Pokemon before it attacks on a turn, so players should find ways to make sure that Ash's Dracovish goes first in order to boost its naturally strong move to killer levels. The Strong Jaw ability also boosts its Ice Fang attack, making it extra effective as a Dragon-type counter.

Ash's Dracovish is the first Fossil Pokemon owned by Ash. It is an enthusiastic Pokemon with a tendency to nibble on Ash's head when it's not in battle, but it's also a competent battler that has become a powerhouse in battle. Ash's Dracovish has a strong friendship with Ash's Sirfetch'd, which will be distributed at a later date to players.

The Pokemon Company is giving away Ash's team to celebrate Ash making the World Coronation Masters Tournament to determine the world's top trainer. Ash was able to score a victory over Hoenn champion Steven Stone during the first round and is preparing to face Sinnoh champion Cynthia during the second round. Should Ash win against Cynthia, he'll almost certainly go up against Leon in the finals. Ash's entire story arc during Pokemon Journeys has involved facing down Leon, so it should be an epic battle.

Remember to use your code before August 25th.