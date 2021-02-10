Pokemon Sword and Shield Players Get Free Rare Items for Beating Up Tons of Cramorant

Pokemon Sword and Shield players can obtain a number of rare items as a reward from a recent movie tie-in event. Earlier this month, Pokemon Sword and Shield players were tasked with defeating a massive flock of Dynamax Cramorant that had appeared in Max Raid Dens as a movie tie-in to Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle. While players had a better-than-usual chance of finding a Shiny Cramorant during the event, the real perk for players was the prospect of getting a number of free items if the players could collectively defeat over a million Cramorant. Players answered the call en masse, and now every Pokemon Sword and Shield player can reap the rewards for a limited time.

From now until February 28th, players can obtain a Toxic Orb, a Flame Orb, a Light Ball, a Gold Bottle Cap, 3 Bottle Caps and 3 Pearl Strings. These items can be obtained through the Mystery Gift menu and selecting the "Receive Via Internet" option. The Toxic Orb and Flame Orbs are items that inflict status conditions on their holder, which can actually come in handy against Pokemon who either steal held items or when coupled with abilities or moves that cause players to swap items. The Bottle Caps can be used to increase a Pokemon's IV, while the Pearl Strings can be sold for 10,000 Pokemon Dollars.

These are rare items that are hard to come by in Pokemon Sword and Shield, so players should take advantage of the item giveaway as they can. These items are also available to all players, regardless if you beat up a Dynamax Cramorant or not.

Pokemon Sword and Shield is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.