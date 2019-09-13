Pokemon Sword and Shield Is Teasing a New Pokemon…Which Could Be Farfetch’d’s Evolution

Pokemon Sword and Shield has posted a cryptic tease for a new Pokemon, and many fans believe that it’s the long-awaited evolution to a popular Pokemon. Early this morning, the Pokemon Company posted a pixelated image of a new Pokemon along with a partial Pokedex entry on their website. The Pokemon is a Fighting-type Pokemon with the ability “Steadfast” and weighs over 257 pounds. The description for the new Pokemon reads that “Only [REDACTED] that have survived many battles can attain this [REDACTED.] When this Pokemon’s [REDACTED] [REDACTED]ers, it will retire from combat.” Oddly, a cry that plays when clicking on the Pokemon belongs to Rotom, which definitely adds a level of confusion. Based on the partial description, many believe this Pokemon to be an evolution, and they think it has something to do with Farfetch’d.

Earlier this year, a leak was posted to 4Chan that accurately described the Dynamax and Gigantamax mechanics, along with several new characters and Pokemon. Among the new Pokemon mentioned in the leak was Sirfetch’d, an evolved form of Farfetch’d exclusive to the Galar region. And while the image posted on the Pokemon website doesn’t appear to resemble Farfetch’d at first, flipping it on its side helps make the image look like a bird-like Pokemon holding an extremely long leek as a lance, as well as a green shield.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s a comparison of the mystery Pokemon, along with what it looks like flipped on its side.

We’ll also point out that this isn’t the first time that Farfetch’d was supposed to get an evolution. The beta version for Pokemon Gold and Silver contained an evolution for Farfetch’d, which gave the Pokemon a wider body, along with a samurai motif. The alleged eyes and body shape for this new Pokemon definitely bear a resemblance to Farfetch’d’s lost evolution.

The Pokemon Company should provide fans with a better look at this new Pokemon very soon. In the meantime, leave your speculation and theories in the comment section. Pokemon Sword and Shield comes out on November 15th.