New Pokemon Spotted in Pokemon Sword & Shield Trailer

The newest Pokemon Sword & Shield trailer featured an unrevealed Pokemon that resembles a squirrel. Yesterday, The Pokemon Company released a new trailer for their upcoming Pokemon Sword & Shield games, showing off seven new Pokemon species and the game’s massive Dynamax mechanic. However, eagle-eyed fans spotted an eighth new Pokemon in the trailer – a brown squirrel-like Pokemon that appears in several crowd scenes in a large stadium. The Pokemon has a large bushy tail and brown fur, and can be spotted twice – once standing on a person’s shoulder and once in a crowd of Pokemon. You can see close-ups of the Pokemon below:

In addition, a child wearing a t-shirt featuring a silhouette of the Pokemon also appears in the trailer. The t-shirt reveals a few more details about the Pokemon, including that it has spike-like tufts of fur coming out of its tail and that it has buck teeth. You can see the child’s t-shirt below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

This isn’t the first time that an unrevealed Pokemon has been “leaked” by a Pokemon Direct. An early trailer for Pokemon Sun and Moon showed off Rockruff weeks before it was “officially” revealed by The Pokemon Company.

Other Pokemon who “officially” appeared in the trailer includes the armored crow-like Pokemon Corvoknight, the Legendary Pokemon Zacian and Zamazenta, and the turtle-like Pokemon Drednaw, and the adorable sheep Pokemon Wooloo. The trailer also showed off a first look at the game’s Dynamax mechanic, which supersizes a Pokemon for three turns.



Pokemon Sword & Shield will be released on November 15th.