Nintendo Surprises Those Still Playing Pokemon Sword and Shield With Special Free Gift

Between, Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, many Pokemon fans have moved on from Pokemon Sword and Shield, and with Pokemon Scarlett and Violet on the horizon, the number of those still playing Sword and Shield is about to decrease again. That said, if you're still playing the eighth-generation Pokemon games, you'll be happy to know Nintendo has a special free gift for you.

This weekend, the European International Championships for Pokemon are going down, and to celebrate the event, Nintendo is giving Pokemon Sword and Shield players a free Pokemon. More specifically, Pokemon Sword and Sheld users will be getting a special Dracovish via Mystery Gift.

For those that don't know: Dracovish is a dual-type Water and Dragon Fossil Pokemon that was introduced with Pokemon Sword and Shield. It boasts a fish head on a dinosaur body, making it one of the more peculiar Pokemon in the games.

Tune into the #PokemonVG streams this weekend during the 2022 European International Championships to redeem a unique code!



Players will receive @marc0fier0’s very own Dracovish, which he used to win the 2020 Pokémon Oceania International Championships. pic.twitter.com/VvWgrAqLOh — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) April 20, 2022

As you can see in the tweet above, the Dracovish isn't just an ordinary Dracovish, but is based on the one used by Marco Siva in the 2020 Pokemon Oceania International Championships. To this end, it comes with a Choice Scarthand has an Adamant nature. As for its moves, it knows Dragon Rush, Rock Slide, Crunch, and Fishious Rend.

To claim the free gift, you need to select Mystery Gift from the menu screen, and then select the code/password option. From here, connect to online if you aren't already and input the following code: EU1C2022G1FT. And that's it.

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Sword are both available via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. For more coverage on the pair of games and all things Pokemon, click here.

"Once the dust settles from the controversies stirred up over the summer, Pokemon Sword and Shield will be looked upon by fans fondly," reads a snippet from our review of the games. "This is a great Pokemon game, one that, at times, pushes up against its self-imposed limitations and teases a new path for the Pokemon franchise."