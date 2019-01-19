Pokemon TCG Cards Available In Cereal Boxes For A Limited Time

The Pokemon Company has announced that Pokemon TCG cards will be included in select boxes of cereal until March 30.

More specifically, select Big G cereals will now include a pack of three Pokemon TCG cards highlighting Pokemon that were originally discovered just in the Kanto region. Each pack contains two common cards and one of four special foil cards of either Pikachu, Eevee, Charmander, or Cubone. If you do your shopping at Walmart, you also have the potential to cop an extra foil card for Bulbasaur.

So, if you want some on-the-house Pokemon cards, look for specially marked boxes of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, Cocoa Puffs, Trix, and the official cereal of Satan (Reese’s Peanbut Butter Puffs).

There are a total of 13 collectible cards in all, so you shouldn’t have to buy too many boxes of sugary cereal to catch them all. Unless you have really bad draw luck, of course.

The Pokemon Company doesn’t disclose what other Pokemon are available apart of this special promotion, but it’s likely some of the more recognizable gen-1 Pokemon. However, it does warn to not drop your cards in your milk, unless of course you pull a Mr. Mime, then flush that sucker right down the toilet.

As you may know, these type of cereal promotions used to be super common, but they don’t come along that often anymore. Back in the day, no matter what cereal you were eating, you were getting a free Pokemon card, a hotwheel, or something to entice you to picking a certain cereal out from a wall of dozens. None of the cereal promotions ever matched the McDonald’s Beanie Babies promotion though.

