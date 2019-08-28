Pokemon TCG Announces Cosmic Eclipse Expansion, With New Shiny Legendary Pokemon Tie-In

The Pokemon Trading Card Game has announced what will likely be the Sun and Moon series’ final expansion, which will feature new TAG TEAM-GX cards and a Shiny Legendary Pokemon distribution for Pokemon Sun and Moon. Earlier today, the Pokemon Company announced the Cosmic Eclipse expansion for the games current Sun and Moon series of cards. Sun and Moon – Cosmic Eclipse will include two new TAG TEAM trio cards, one featuring Arceus, Gialga, and Palkia and the other featuring Togepi, Cleffa, and Igglybuff. Sun and Moon – Cosmic Eclipse will also feature the international versions of TAG TEAM Supporter cards, cards featuring two trainers such as Red and Blue from the original Pokemon games.

One other announced card from Sun and Moon – Cosmic Eclipse is a TAG TEAM-GX card featuring Solgaleo and Lunala, the Mascot Legendary Pokemon from Pokemon Sun and Moon. To celebrate the team-up, The Pokemon Company has announced a special distribution event featuring the Shiny versions of the Legendary Pokemon. Players can use the Pokemon Pass app at GameStop to obtain either Shiny Lunala in Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Ultra Sun or Shiny Solgaleo in Pokemon Moon and Pokemon Ultra Moon between October 21st and November 10th.

Sun and Moon – Cosmic Eclipse will also include nine new TAG TEAM-GX cards, seven new Pokemon-GX cards, and a new Special Energy card. The set will release on November 1st, which means it should be the last Pokemon TCG expansion of the year and will likely be the last expansion for the Sun and Moon series. While the Pokemon Company has only teased a new series of cards that tie into Pokemon Sword and Shield, more news on those cards will likely be announced in the coming months, with a planned release date in the US and Europe for sometime in early 2020.