Pokemon TCG Debuts New Foil Treatment for Ace Spec Cards

The Pokemon Trading Card Game is getting a new holofoil treatment. Last week, the official Japanese Pokemon Card Channel on YouTube aired a video featuring hosts opening cards from the Wild Charge and Cyber Judge sets, which are set to be released in Japan this week. During the video, the hosts pulled a new Ace Spec card, which features a new full-card holofoil treatment. PokeBeach clipped the moment, which can be seen down below:

Previous leaks indicate that the international version of the cards will get the same full-card holofoil treatment, which is usually reserved for either "special" rare cards like Pokemon ex cards or cards with full art or hyper rare treatments.

Ace Spec cards are powerful trainer cards with abilities that can greatly impact a Pokemon TCG match. Ace Spec cards revealed thus far include the Awakening Drum (seen in the video above) that allows players to draw one card for each Ancient Pokemon in play to the Maximum Belt, which boosts a Pokemon's attacks by 50. There is a limitation to these cards – each player can only have one Ace Spec card in their deck. In this way, the cards are similar to the power Radiant Pokemon cards, which are single prize Pokemon cards that often act as a major component for competitive decks. Like Ace Spec cards, players are limited to one Radiant Pokemon card per deck.

Ace Spec cards will come to the US and internationally in the Temporal Forces expansion set due out in March. Before that, non-Japanese Pokemon fans will see the release of Paldean Fates, a new set featuring a mix of new cards and reprint cards featuring the Shiny version of Pokemon. The new set will likely be highly sought after due to a Shiny variant of the Charizard ex card found in Obsidian Flames along with a brand new variant Iono card. That set comes out this week in the US and internationally.