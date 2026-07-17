Pokemon TCG’s Ghostly New October Releases Offer Another Shot at Pitch Black & Chaos Rising

The latest expansion for the Pokemon TCG is finally here. As of July 17th, Mega Evolution: Pitch Black is available on shelves… if you’re lucky. The initial lineup features a standard array of products, from Elite Trainer Boxes to Booster Bundles. There are even exclusive promo cards for specific retailers like GameStop and Barnes & Noble. But just ahead of the official Pitch Black release, The Pokemon Company treated us to a preview of another upcoming release for the set.

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Like its name suggests, Pitch Black stars Dark-type Mega Evolution, Mega Darkai. It also features plenty of other Dark and Psychic types, along with a slew of new Legends: Z-A Megas. But as we look ahead to October and all things Halloween, The Pokemon Company is preparing a ghostly new Pokemon TCG release. Even better, it will give fans another shot at snagging Pitch Black boosters a few months after the reseller hype dies down.

Pitch Black Will Get Another Wave of Products This October

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While some lucky Pokemon fans might be ripping their first Pitch Black booster packs, chances are, they’ll sell out fast. Though this is a relatively small set compared to prior ones, it does have some high-value cards. With the debut of new Pokemon Legends: Z-A Megas, it’s going to be popular with actual players and scalpers alike. And as past trends have proved, that’s a recipe for empty shelves not long after release.

So, it’s pretty great timing that we already know about another wave of products featuring Pitch Black boosters. Special releases like these often stay on shelves longer than highly coveted products like ETBs. This time around, we’re getting 2 new products featuring Pitch Black boosters, plus a throwback to Chaos Rising as well. This will expand the lineup that released on July 17th with a few more options to get your hands on the latest expansion.

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The first newly revealed item is a Ghost-type themed blister pack featuring two boosters. From the product images, it looks like one will be Pitch Black and one will be Chaos Rising. Along with these boosters, it will include a pretty fun Mega Gengar coin, plus holo promos for Gengar, Team Rocket’s Mimikyu, and Marshadow. It will release on October 2nd, perfect timing for building a new Ghost-type deck for Halloween. MSRP is set at $10.99 USD, making it one of the more affordable options for getting a few Pokemon TCG boosters from recent expansions.

Alongside this new Ghost-type product, we’re also getting a Pitch Black Mini Portfolio. This feels much more like an on-brand release for Pitch Black, as it prominently features Mega Darkrai like the ETBs. The artwork also shows off other Pokemon Legends: Z-A Megas, Mega Greninja, Mega Zeraora, and Mega Chandelure. It includes just one Pitch Black booster, which will leave plenty of space to store additional cards in the 60-slot portfolio binder.

If I know The Pokemon Company, this is just the first of many spooky new surprises in store to celebrate Halloween. Pretty much every mobile game typically has a Halloween event in store, and we’ll likely see the return of Trick or Treat packs for the Pokemon TCG, as well. But for now, we can mark at least one on-brand TCG release on our October schedules. And of course, there’s 30th Celebration to look forward to before that, too.

Are you out trying to get some Pitch Black product today? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!